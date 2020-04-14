Stolper Co Invests $763,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stolper Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $79.41. 137,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $91.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.