Stolper Co Invests $1.15 Million in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 105,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,648 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. 6,024,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,976,483. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.