Stolper Co Acquires New Position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Stolper Co acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 327,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WIW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 3,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,541. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

