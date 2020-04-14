Stolper Co Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after acquiring an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,061,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

