Stolper Co Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $320,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 95.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 132,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 64,916 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 369.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 159,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 125,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 337,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 44,049 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.48. 7,056,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

