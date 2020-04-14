Stephenson National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,345 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,511,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,358,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.