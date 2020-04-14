Stephenson National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,170,000 after buying an additional 69,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,419,000 after buying an additional 102,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,002,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 141,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

