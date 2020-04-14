Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,641,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,818,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

