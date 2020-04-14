Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 498 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Investec upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.04%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

