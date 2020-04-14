Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 479 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.18.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. 7,780,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,799,326. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

