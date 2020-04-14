Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 14,503 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,503 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

