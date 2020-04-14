Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 1,305 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $90.42. 3,807,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,689. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

