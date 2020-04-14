Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 11,936 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 553.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 347,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 248,497 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 201.3% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227,140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,857,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,353,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,533. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $54.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.