Stephenson National Bank & Trust Raises Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 782,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after buying an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after buying an additional 1,172,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 40,403,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,001,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

