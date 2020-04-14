Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases 94 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $11.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.22. 1,917,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,724. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.44. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.82.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

