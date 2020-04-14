Stephenson National Bank & Trust Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.02. 504,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day moving average is $145.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.