Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $118,000 in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Science Applications International by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 483,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

In related news, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

