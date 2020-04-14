Stephenson National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.35. 238,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

