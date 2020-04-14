Stephenson National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $6,176,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 13.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

