Stephenson National Bank & Trust Increases Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameren were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,545,000 after buying an additional 379,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,158,000 after acquiring an additional 696,458 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after purchasing an additional 705,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.18.

AEE stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 992,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

