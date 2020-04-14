Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $323,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. 64,177,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,027,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

