Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $187,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after buying an additional 5,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,872,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,655 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES traded up $4.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.40. 2,335,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,163. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.85.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

