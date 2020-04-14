Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $172,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Lam Research by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Lam Research by 19.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $13.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.51. 1,603,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.25. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.83.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

