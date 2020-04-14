Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $142,000 Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,433,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,471,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 660,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after purchasing an additional 564,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $42,282,000.

FRC stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

