Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $127,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $94.86. 1,026,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,143. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

