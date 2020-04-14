Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Splunk were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Splunk by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,124,000 after buying an additional 205,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,230,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $207,366,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Splunk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 548,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $7.04 on Tuesday, hitting $132.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.64. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. First Analysis cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $434,791.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,689.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $426,440.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,755,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,116 shares of company stock worth $12,556,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

