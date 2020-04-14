Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $107,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.79. 1,065,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.81. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.35.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.