Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $1.83 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,072 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.80. 35,068,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,340,469. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.