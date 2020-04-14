Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $1.35 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 1.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,287,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,903,000 after purchasing an additional 59,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,939,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,458,000 after buying an additional 157,254 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,918,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,380,000 after acquiring an additional 133,102 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,852,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 70,152 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 420,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

