Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.3% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

BOND traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.27. 335,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61.

