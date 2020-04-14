Stephenson National Bank & Trust Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,388,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,965. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

