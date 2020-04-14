Stephenson National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. Wedbush raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $100.07. The company had a trading volume of 395,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,318. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.44. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

