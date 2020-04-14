Stephenson National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. 1,305,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

