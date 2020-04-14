Stephenson National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,127,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,715. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

