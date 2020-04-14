Stephenson National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO traded up $12.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.38. The stock had a trading volume of 144,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.66 and a 52 week high of $413.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

