Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires 924 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 3.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.87. 948,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,774. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

