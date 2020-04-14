Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires 55 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

NYSE ANET traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.31. 731,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,843. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,407 shares of company stock valued at $12,008,747 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.