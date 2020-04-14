Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) versus Fidelity National Information Servcs (NASDAQ:FIS) Head to Head Survey

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Stamps.com has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Servcs has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stamps.com and Fidelity National Information Servcs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $571.85 million 4.12 $59.23 million $3.33 41.45 Fidelity National Information Servcs $10.33 billion 7.37 $298.00 million $5.61 22.03

Fidelity National Information Servcs has higher revenue and earnings than Stamps.com. Fidelity National Information Servcs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stamps.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and Fidelity National Information Servcs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 10.36% 10.32% 7.49% Fidelity National Information Servcs 2.88% 9.60% 5.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stamps.com and Fidelity National Information Servcs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 4 2 0 2.33 Fidelity National Information Servcs 0 4 19 1 2.88

Stamps.com presently has a consensus price target of $104.33, indicating a potential downside of 24.42%. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus price target of $156.70, indicating a potential upside of 26.78%. Given Fidelity National Information Servcs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Servcs is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Stamps.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Servcs beats Stamps.com on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and retail banking and payment services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

