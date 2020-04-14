Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Receives $113.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

STMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

STMP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.04. The company had a trading volume of 197,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Stamps.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Stamps.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Stamps.com by 1,258.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

