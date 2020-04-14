Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Stag Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 360.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Stag Industrial stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.12. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

