St. James’s Place plc (STJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.22 ($0.41) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 838.60 ($11.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 851.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,029.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STJ shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,351 ($17.77) to GBX 1,344 ($17.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,153 ($15.17) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,060.40 ($13.95).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

