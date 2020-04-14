SRCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $65,915.90 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a total market cap of $65,915.90 and approximately $13.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014450 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 115.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.02757936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00226246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

