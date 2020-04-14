Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Lifted by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.66.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,846 shares of company stock worth $3,796,739 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. 17,852,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,790,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

