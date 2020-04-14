Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Position Raised by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,912,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 612,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $394,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. 4,193,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,665. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

