Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,180 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 5.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,654,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,315,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.