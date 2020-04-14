Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Shares Up 1.5%

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 353,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 103,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

SBPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

