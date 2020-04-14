Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,122,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 57,825 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.00. 1,367,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,406. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

