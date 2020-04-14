Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,972,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,841,992. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

