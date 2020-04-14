Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.65. 1,360,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,548. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.