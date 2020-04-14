Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

JNJ traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.